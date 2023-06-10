Daesh claims responsibility for Afghan mosque suicide bombing

Daesh militant group has claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing in northern Afghanistan that killed at least 13 people, including senior Taliban commander Safiullah Samim.



More than 30 others were wounded in the attack on Thursday inside a mosque in the city of Faizabad.



According to a purported Daesh statement published late Friday, a militant entered a crowd of Taliban at a mourning ceremony in Faizabad and detonated his explosive vest. The statement also claims a higher number of casualties.



The attacked ceremony was held to pay homage to a senior Taliban official killed by the militants two days earlier.



The claim of responsibility was posted on a Telegram channel linked to Daish, but the statement's authenticity could not be independently verified.







