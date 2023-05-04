Indian Army chopper crashes in Kashmir, 3 injured

An Indian army helicopter with two officers and a technician on board crashed in Indian-administered Kashmir on Thursday.

The ALH Dhruv helicopter crashed near Machhna village in Marwah tehsil, the northern border district of Kishtwar, the Indian Army's Northern Command said in a statement, adding that there were "three people on board the chopper when the crash took place."

According to the statement, the pilot and co-pilot as well as a technician were injured in the crash and rescued. "All three injured personnel have been evacuated to Command Hospital, Udhampur," it added.

The wreckage of the helicopter was found on the banks of the Marua River in the district.

The Indian Army said the pilots had reported a technical fault to the Air Traffic Controller and then made a precautionary landing.

"Due to the undulating ground, undergrowth and unprepared landing area, the helicopter apparently made a hard landing," it said.

Meanwhile, an investigation into the incident has been launched.