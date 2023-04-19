Russian security official suggests supplying arms to N. Korea

A Russian official Wednesday suggested Moscow could supply arms to North Korea against a similar step by South Korea to Ukraine.

"I wonder what the inhabitants of this country [South Korea] will say when they see the latest designs of Russian weapons in the hands of their closest neighbours - our partners from the DPRK [North Korea]?" said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of the Russian Security Council.

His remarks on Telegram came after South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol reportedly said Seoul could provide aid beyond humanitarian or financial support if Ukraine "comes under a large-scale attack against civilians" in its war against Russia.

Seoul has not supplied any weapons to Kyiv since the Russia-Ukraine war began last year. It has, however, shipped humanitarian aid to the war-hit nation.

"If there is a situation the international community cannot condone, such as any large-scale attacks on civilians, massacres, or serious violations of the laws of war, it might be difficult for us to insist only on humanitarian or financial support," said Yoon.

"I believe there won't be limitations to the extent of the support to defend and restore a country that's been illegally invaded both under international and domestic law," he added.

However, Seoul dismissed any speculation on its position regarding the Russia-Ukraine war.

"The government's position (on Ukraine) has not changed," a South Korean presidential official told Seoul-based Yonhap News agency.

"The international community has high expectations of South Korea's role, and his (Yoon's) answer was given in that context," the unnamed official added.

Yoon is set to visit the U.S. later this month for a bilateral summit with his U.S. counterpart Joe Biden.