Japan to end mandatory virus tests for travelers from China

Japan on Monday said it will end the mandatory requirement of COVID-19 tests for travelers arriving in the country from China.
"The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.
The new policy will be adopted from Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.
Japan last month imposed restrictions on travelers, asking for negative COVID-19 tests from arrivals from China.
In retaliation, Beijing suspended visa issuance to Japanese citizens, which was later resumed.
China dumped its "zero-COVID" policy in December last year, allowing full international travel.