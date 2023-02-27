 Contact Us
News Asia Japan to end mandatory virus tests for travelers from China

Japan to end mandatory virus tests for travelers from China

Anadolu Agency ASIA
Published February 27,2023
Subscribe
JAPAN TO END MANDATORY VIRUS TESTS FOR TRAVELERS FROM CHINA
Passengers on a plane from China’s capital Beijing arrive and head to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test area at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan January 8, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Japan on Monday said it will end the mandatory requirement of COVID-19 tests for travelers arriving in the country from China.

"The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

The new policy will be adopted from Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

Japan last month imposed restrictions on travelers, asking for negative COVID-19 tests from arrivals from China.

In retaliation, Beijing suspended visa issuance to Japanese citizens, which was later resumed.

China dumped its "zero-COVID" policy in December last year, allowing full international travel.