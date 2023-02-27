Japan to end mandatory virus tests for travelers from China

Passengers on a plane from China’s capital Beijing arrive and head to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test area at Narita international airport in Narita, east of Tokyo, Japan January 8, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Japan on Monday said it will end the mandatory requirement of COVID-19 tests for travelers arriving in the country from China.

"The government will adopt a selective approach to testing visitors from China instead of examining each of them," Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a news conference.

The new policy will be adopted from Wednesday, Kyodo News reported.

Japan last month imposed restrictions on travelers, asking for negative COVID-19 tests from arrivals from China.

In retaliation, Beijing suspended visa issuance to Japanese citizens, which was later resumed.

China dumped its "zero-COVID" policy in December last year, allowing full international travel.