China reacts to US reconnaissance plane passing through Taiwan Strait

China condemned the passage of a US Navy reconnaissance aircraft through the Taiwan Strait, declaring that the activity is "threatening regional peace and stability".

In the statement made by the Chinese People's Liberation Army (CHKO) Eastern Front Command, it was stated that the "P-8A Poseidon" type anti-submarine patrol aircraft was flying over the Bosphorus, and the military units detected and followed the aircraft.

The statement said the flight "harmed the regional situation" and "endangered peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait".

Emphasizing that the Chinese army is on the alert, it was noted that "it will resolutely defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity".

China, which sees Taiwan Island and Taiwan Strait as its sovereignty, opposes the US military presence in the region. The navigation and reconnaissance activities of the US navy in the region cause tension between the two countries.