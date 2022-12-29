3 soldiers killed during security operation in northwestern Pakistan

At least three Pakistani soldiers were killed in a clash with suspected militants in the country's northwest on Thursday, the military said.

The clash took place in Arawali, an area in the remote tribal district of Kurram, near the volatile Afghanistan border, during a security operation against suspected militants, according to a military statement.

Two suspected militants were also killed in the operation, which came days after a bombing killed five soldiers in the southwestern Balochistan province.

Pakistan has seen a surge in bombings and attacks by militants loyal to the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), which reportedly operates from border areas in Afghanistan, since the Taliban stormed back to power in Kabul in August last year.

Over a dozen Pakistani soldiers have been killed in suicide bombings and clashes with the TTP militants this month alone.



