Malaysia may abolish death penalty in February, minister says

Mulling a review of the criminal justice system in the country, Malaysia may do away with the death penalty in the coming months, a minister said on Wednesday.

Azalina Othman Said, the newly appointed law and institutional reform minister, said in a statement that the unity government will introduce amendments to the law that carries a mandatory death sentence when the parliament meets in February.

The amendments will propose alternative sentences to death sentencing, the minister said.

If passed by the parliament, it will affect the cases of 1,327 prisoners on death row.

"They would receive alternative sentences," said Azalina.

"For others who have not been charged, alternative punishments to the death penalty can be enforced.

"I would like to emphasize that the amendments do not abolish the death penalty entirely, but give discretion to the courts to decide on an appropriate punishment," Azalina said.

She said: "Focus will be given to punishment based on rehabilitative and restorative justice."

The unity government is led by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and commands a strong position in the parliament, locally known as Dewan Rakyat.



