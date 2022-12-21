At least 8 students killed in bus accident in Indian northeastern state

At least eight students were killed and many others were injured in a bus accident in the northeastern state of Manipur, officials said on Wednesday.

The accident took place when the "driver of one of the buses, mostly carrying girl students, lost control of the vehicle at a sharp curve with no guard rails," according to The Indian Express, a local daily.

"8 students lost their lives & many (were) injured," Manipur's Health Minister Sapam Ranjan Singh said on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said after the bus carrying school children met with an accident, rescue teams were rushed to the site.

He also visited the injured students at the hospital.

"All possible help and assistance will be provided. I further pray for their speedy recovery," Singh said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "anguished by the loss of lives."

"My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope the injured recover soon. The Manipur government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," he wrote on Twitter.



