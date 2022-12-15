Pakistan’s ex-PM Khan faces criminal trial for stealing state gifts

A court in Pakistan on Thursday announced plans for a criminal trial against former prime minister Imran Khan for allegedly stealing expensive state gifts.



Khan, who came to power after a disputed election in 2018, was removed by parliament in April this year through a no-confidence vote and has since faced a slew of legal challenges.



Judge Zafar Iqbal in the capital Islamabad summoned Khan on January 9 to bring charges against him, public prosecutor Saad Hassan said.



A gold-plated AK-47 rifle, diamond jewellery, rare tailor-made watches and fancy cufflinks were among some of the expensive gifts which Khan had received as state gifts from the rulers of wealthy Persian Gulf states including Saudi Arabia.



He was supposed to hand these gifts over to the state in accordance with Pakistani law, but instead sold them in Dubai and never declared the proceeds in his assets, another crime under the country's electoral rules.



Pakistan's electoral authorities already disqualified Khan from taking part in politics for the same crime and if convicted, he might face jail.



Khan's party rejected the decision, calling it an attempt to keep a popular leader out of the politics through 'obnoxious moves'.



Once backed by the country's powerful military, Khan was removed from office after he had a falling-out with the generals last year.

