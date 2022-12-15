Fresh clashes erupt at Pakistan-Afghanistan border

Fresh clashes between Pakistani and Afghan border troops have been reported along the southwestern Chaman border, causing injuries to several citizens, officials from both sides confirmed.

The latest clashes took place just days after the two forces fought an artillery duel that claimed the lives of at least six Pakistani civilians, and injured dozens of others.

"Indiscriminate firing is continuing from inside Afghanistan targeting the civilian population of Chaman. There are reports of injuries, including children and women," a Pakistani security official confirmed to Anadolu Agency, requesting anonymity as he was not allowed to speak to the media.

Four seriously injured persons have been transported to Quetta, the capital of southwestern Balochistan province, the official said, adding that residents of several bordering areas have been ordered to evacuate to avoid casualties.

An Afghan Information Ministry official, on being contacted, confirmed the firing but declined to offer any details.

"We will soon issue an official statement on the latest developments," he said.

On Dec. 11, Pakistan said at least six civilians were killed and dozens of others injured due to "unprovoked" and "indiscriminate" firing by Afghan forces near the Chaman border crossing in southwestern Balochistan province.

Afghan border troops, according to Chaman police, targeted the civilian population along the porous border.

Pakistan's Defense Minister Khawaja Asif had claimed that Kabul "apologized" over the border shelling, prompting Islamabad to re-open the Chaman border for cross-border movement.

Clashes between troops at the Pak-Afghan border have long been taking place, with no lull even after the Taliban took power in the war-torn country last August.

Pakistan and landlocked Afghanistan share 18 border crossing points, with the busiest ones being the northwestern Torkham and Chaman border posts.