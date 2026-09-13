ABBA star rewrites 'Mamma Mia' to back Swedish election candidate

"Mag-da-le-na!" The composer of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA on Sunday gave the band's hit "Mamma Mia" a campaign makeover to rally support for left-wing opposition candidate Magdalena Andersson.

"I thought, why not come and play for Magdalena?" Benny Andersson said from a piano set up at the Social Democrats' party headquarters, hours after polls opened.

The 79-year-old then launched into the melody of the famous song as supporters gathered in central Stockholm.

"Mag-da-le-na!" the crowd sang along, to the amusement of Andersson, leader of the opposition Social Democrats.

Swedes are voting in a tight race that will see either the left-wing opposition reclaim power or the far right enter government for the first time.





