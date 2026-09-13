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News Art ABBA star rewrites 'Mamma Mia' to back Swedish election candidate

ABBA star rewrites 'Mamma Mia' to back Swedish election candidate

Legendary ABBA composer Benny Andersson made an unannounced appearance at the Swedish Social Democratic Party's headquarters on Sunday, performing a customized, campaign-tailored rendition of the band’s global 1975 hit "Mamma Mia" to rally party workers and supporters for opposition leader Magdalena Andersson.

AFP ART
Published September 13,2026 04:56 PM
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ABBA STAR REWRITES MAMMA MIA TO BACK SWEDISH ELECTION CANDIDATE

"Mag-da-le-na!" The composer of legendary Swedish pop group ABBA on Sunday gave the band's hit "Mamma Mia" a campaign makeover to rally support for left-wing opposition candidate Magdalena Andersson.

"I thought, why not come and play for Magdalena?" Benny Andersson said from a piano set up at the Social Democrats' party headquarters, hours after polls opened.

The 79-year-old then launched into the melody of the famous song as supporters gathered in central Stockholm.

"Mag-da-le-na!" the crowd sang along, to the amusement of Andersson, leader of the opposition Social Democrats.

Swedes are voting in a tight race that will see either the left-wing opposition reclaim power or the far right enter government for the first time.