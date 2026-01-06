Orhan Pamuk’s masterpiece “The Museum of Innocence” comes to the screen on Netflix

Orhan Pamuk's acclaimed novel, The Museum of Innocence, has been adapted into a new Netflix series set to launch on February 13.



The nine-episode production brings the Nobel Prize winner's work—which has been translated into over 60 languages—to a global audience simultaneously. Directed by Zeynep Günay and written by Ertan Kurtulan, the series is produced by Ay Yapım.

Set against the backdrop of 1970s Istanbul, the story explores the tumultuous relationship between Kemal, a man from a wealthy family, and his distant relative, Füsun. Starring Selahattin Paşalı and Eylül Lize Kandemir, alongside a strong supporting cast including Oya Unustası and Tilbe Saran, the narrative delves into complex themes of love, obsession, and missed opportunities.