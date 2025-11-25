'Star Wars', 'Elf' memorabilia on sale in Propstore movie auction

From Will Ferrell's "Elf" costume to "Star Wars" props, an array of movie memorabilia spanning cinematic history heads to auction next month.

More than 1,350 lots, valued at a combined estimate of 8 million pounds ($10.54 million), are on offer in Propstore's Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction taking place December 5-7.

Leading the sale is Boba Fett's EE-3 carbine rifle from "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back", with an estimate of 350,000 pounds - 700,000 pounds.

"It only came in to us about a year ago and we spent a number of weeks going through it, almost to a forensic level and managed to screen match the wood grain on the stock - there's some damage and distress on it - and realise that this was and is the one and only Boba Fett blaster that was used in 'Empire Strikes Back'," Propstore founder and CEO Stephen Lane said at a press preview on Tuesday.

Other lots from the franchise include a rebel pilot helmet from the same film and a Stormtrooper E-11 imperial blaster from "Return of the Jedi".

"Indiana Jones" is also represented in the sale with a brown fedora made for the titular character, played by Harrison Ford, in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" on offer.

Costumes include Ferrell's green tunic from Christmas movie "Elf", and Spider-Man's black symbiote suit from "Spider-Man 3" in which Tobey Maguire played the superhero. Other lots include Marty McFly's hoverboard from the second and third "Back to the Future" films and ballet slippers from "The Red Shoes".







