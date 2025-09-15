Türkiye’s opera, ballet festival kicks off in ancient Aspendos theater

The 32nd Aspendos International Opera & Ballet Festival opened with a performance of Giacomo Puccini's Turandot in Antalya, a Turkish resort city on the Mediterranean.

The festival, organized by Türkiye's Culture and Tourism MInistry, staged the opening at the 2,000-year-old Aspendos ancient theatre, one of the world's best-preserved Roman theaters.

The production was a collaboration between the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet directorates and directed by Italian stage director Vincenzo Grisostomi Travaglini.

Set in the mysterious Far East, Turandot tells a story of passion, challenge, and love.

Soprano Olga Maslova, internationally recognized for her vocal power, performed as Princess Turandot, while tenor Riccardo Massi starred as Calaf.

The Ankara State Opera and Ballet Orchestra, conducted by Lorenzo Castriota Skanderbeg, performed alongside the Ankara and Antalya State Opera and Ballet choirs, under Mahir Seyrek and Ivan Pekhov.

Both local and international soloists joined the performance.

The festival continues with Zorba on Sept. 17, Swan Lake on Sept. 20, Don Quixote on Sept. 24, and Tosca on Sept. 27, concluding with a guest performance of La Traviata.