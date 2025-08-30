Stoppage-time Fernandes penalty earns Man United dramatic win over Burnley

A 95th-minute penalty from captain Bruno Fernandes earned Manchester United a thrilling 3-2 victory over promoted Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Looking to quickly forget their humiliating League Cup exit at fourth-tier Grimsby, United started well in front of an expectant Old Trafford crowd, the dominant hosts taking a deserved lead through a Josh Cullen own goal in the 27th minute.

United's wastefulness in front of goal proved costly, however, as Burnley levelled early in the second half through Lyle Foster, only for Bryan Mbeumo to restore the home side's less than two minutes later.

Another goalkeeping error allowed Jaidon Anthony to draw Burnley level in the 67th minute before Fernandes stepped up to convert from the spot after VAR had noticed a foul on Amad Diallo to save United's blushes.









