ISRAEL IS UNDERMINING THE TWO-STATE SOLUTION: DENMARKS FM

Israel is undermining a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis through its actions in Gaza, Denmark's foreign minister said on Saturday.

"Israel is right now undermining the two-state solution," Lars Lokke Rasmussen told reporters after a meeting of EU foreign ministers in Copenhagen.

A two-state solution would see the creation of an independent Palestinian state in the West Bank and Gaza that would co-exist alongside Israel. Such an outcome has become increasingly unlikely amid the devastation in Gaza caused by Israel's war against the resistance group Hamas as well as the encroachment of Israeli settlers in the West Bank.







