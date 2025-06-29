"When Is Now?" Exhibition at Vision Art Platform London

The "When Is Now ?" exhibition, curated by Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys, is being held at Vision Art Platform London.

Vision Art Platform London, located in the Soho area, is hosting a group exhibition titled "When Is Now ?".

The exhibition, which will open on Thursday, June 19, 2025, at 6:00 PM, can be visited in London until July 11, 2025.





Is time a fixed and universal reality, or a relative concept shaped by our individual perception and environment? Why do we remember the past but not the future? What is the time between hope and despair, and does it count? Time, expanding on a journey, shrinking in anticipation, blurring when it becomes a memory, is not merely a system of measurement but also the very fabric of our existence.

Inspired by Carlo Rovelli's book The Order of Time, this exhibition explores the representation of time in art. Rovelli argues that time is not an absolute entity, that there are multiple local times that vary for different observers, and that our perception of time is shaped by biological, psychological, and cultural processes. The "When is Now?" exhibition builds on these ideas, treating time as a layered and subjective construct in art. It questions how our geographical origin, economic conditions, social and political thought systems, and personal experiences shape our perception of time, and it strives to offer new perspectives on the artist's relationship with time.





While "When is Now?" questions how the perception of time changes through the works of artists from different geographies and cultural backgrounds, some artists in the exhibition attempt to interpret perceptions such as past and future, fixed and fluid, individual and collective through their artistic practices, via works paired with another artist. These pairings reveal the relationship artists establish with each other in terms of material, narrative, and form, while offering alternative readings of how the works, when brought together, create a new perception of time.

Curator: Senem Çağla Bilgin-Keys



Artists: Mert Acar, Amelia Bowles, Leyla Borovalı, Berna Dolmacı, Adam Leef, Yiwen Liu, Aida Mahmudova, Çağrı Saray, Lara Sayılgan, Anita Taylor, E. S. Kibele Yarman





Visiting Information: Monday-Friday 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Saturday 11:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Sunday Closed.



The exhibition can be visited free of charge.





