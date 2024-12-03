Ali Kuşçu and his circle manuscript exhibition opens for 550th anniversary

In commemoration of the 550th anniversary of his death, UNESCO declared 2024 as the Ali Kuşçu Year. As part of this, the "From Samarkand to Istanbul: The Ali Kuşçu and His Circle Manuscript Exhibition" was opened.

The exhibition, prepared for the 550th anniversary of Ali Kuşçu's death, a pioneering figure in astronomy, physics, and mathematics in Turkish history, was inaugurated by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Mehmet Nuri Ersoy, on November 18. The exhibition was organized by Istanbul Medeniyet University's Institute of the History of Science, the Turkish Manuscripts Institution, and supported by TÜBA.

The exhibition showcases Kuşçu's works written in his own handwriting, books from the 15th and 16th centuries, and scientific instruments that have survived to the present day. Around 50 original manuscripts belonging to Ali Kuşçu and his intellectual circle, along with astronomical instruments from the era, are also featured.

The "From Samarkand to Istanbul: Ali Kuşçu and His Circle Manuscript Exhibition" will be open for visitors until January 27 at the Rami Library.

WHO IS ALI KUŞÇU?

Ali Kuşçu, whose full name was "Alaeddin Ali," was born in Samarkand in the early 15th century, though the exact date and place of his birth are not definitively known. He received his religious and scientific education in Samarkand, and it is believed his father, Muhammad, was the chief of Ulug Bey's palace, leading to the family nickname "Kuşçu" (meaning "bird handler").

Ali Kuşçu, who was educated in Samarkand during the Timurid era, continued his studies in mathematics and astronomy under the guidance of Bursa's Kadızade-i Rumi, Giyaseddin Cemşid, and Ulug Bey.

After studying under these scholars, Kuşçu secretly went to Kerman and continued his education there. During his stay in Kerman, he wrote the work Şerh-i Tecrid, which he presented to Abu Said Khan.

ATTRACTING THE INTEREST OF FATİH SULTAN MEHMET

After completing his studies, Kuşçu wrote a treatise called Hallü'l-Eşkali'l-Kamer, describing the phases of the moon, which he presented to Uluğ Bey. His work earned the admiration of his teacher.

Following the death of Kadızade-i Rumi, the director of the Samarkand Observatory, Kuşçu took over the observatory and contributed to the completion of the Ulug Bey Ziji (astronomical tables).

Kuşçu was sent to China by Ulug Bey, and during this trip, he also wrote a work.

Upon hearing of Uluğ Bey's assassination by his son, Kuşçu left Samarkand and, under the pretext of performing the Hajj, went to Tabriz. There, he gained respect and honor from the Akkoyunlu ruler Uzun Hasan, who later invited him to mediate between Fatih Sultan Mehmet and himself.

Kuşçu accepted Uzun Hasan's offer and traveled with a delegation to Istanbul. Impressed by Kuşçu's scholarly knowledge, Fatih Sultan Mehmet persuaded him to remain in Istanbul. After completing his diplomatic mission, Kuşçu returned to Tabriz and then set out for Istanbul in 1472.

APPOINTMENT TO THE AYASOFYA MEDRESE

In 1473, during a campaign against Uzun Hasan, Fatih Sultan Mehmet appointed Ali Kuşçu as a professor at the Ayasofya Medrese upon their return to Istanbul. Kuşçu is known for reviving the study of astronomy and mathematics in Istanbul, with even scholars following his lectures.

In addition to his teaching role, Kuşçu also prepared the regulations for the medrese and authored works in fields beyond astronomy and mathematics, including theology and philosophy.

DETERMINING THE LONGITUDE AND LATITUDE OF ISTANBUL

Ali Kuşçu is also believed to have been tasked with organizing the curriculum for the Semaniye Medrese in collaboration with Molla Hüsrev during Fatih Sultan Mehmet's reign.

Kuşçu corrected Istanbul's previously set longitude of 60 degrees to 59 degrees and determined its latitude as 41 degrees 14 minutes. He also installed a sundial at the Fatih Mosque.

Ali Kuşçu passed away on December 16, 1474, in Istanbul and was buried near the Eyüp Sultan Tomb.