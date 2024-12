News World Erdoğan: Assad regime must engage in genuine political process to prevent situation from getting worse

"Syrian regime must engage in the genuine political process to prevent the situation from getting worse," Turkish President Erdoğan told the Iraqi premier during a phone call on Tuesday.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told the Iraqi premier over the phone that unity and territorial integrity of Syria are important, adding Ankara and Baghdad both agree on this issue.



