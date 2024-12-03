PKK/YPG terrorists seen using US military vehicles to retreat from Aleppo, Syria

US-made Humvee armored vehicles were seen during the evacuation of PKK/YPG terrorists who agreed to surrender the area after being besieged by anti-regime groups in the Syrian city of Aleppo.

As the PKK/YPG terrorists left the Aleppo city center, among the vehicles used by terrorists were many US-made High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicles, also known as "Humvees," according to images shared by anti-regime forces on social media.

According to the footage, members of the group agreed to withdraw by surrendering the besieged Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood and making their way to PKK/YPG-occupied areas in the Raqqa province.

Under the pretext of fighting Daesh/ISIS, in the 2010s the US had provided the PKK/YPG terrorists with a large number of armored vehicles and military equipment, which enabled the terror group to occupy large territories in Syria.

Turkish officials have long objected to US support for the PKK/YPG, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The YPG is PKK's offshoot in Syria, the scene of the current fighting, and an area where the group has tried to establish a "terror corridor" along the Turkish border, with Türkiye deploying troops to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.

Last week clashes broke out between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups on the outskirts of the Aleppo province in northern Syria.

On Nov. 27 and 28, the anti-regime armed groups advanced rapidly toward the center of the province. By Nov. 30, they had taken control of most of the central area.

The armed groups also captured the Khan Shaykhun district, solidifying their control over the entire Idlib region.





