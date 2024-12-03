US concerned at report of Israel base-building in Gaza

The United States voiced opposition Tuesday to any Israeli permanent base-building in the Gaza Strip after The New York Times reported an acceleration of construction by the Israeli military.

The State Department said it could not confirm the report in the newspaper, which said that its analysis of satellite imagery showed stepped-up base construction accompanied by the demolition of more than 600 buildings in central Gaza, indicating a longer-term presence.

The State Department noted that Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the start of the war voiced opposition to a permanent Israeli presence in Gaza.

Asked about the accounts, State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said: "If they are true, certainly they would be inconsistent with a number of the principles that Secretary Blinken laid out."

"There cannot be any reduction in the territory of Gaza. Beyond that, there can also be no forced displacement of Palestinians from their homes," he told reporters.

The New York Times quoted an Israeli military spokesman who said that the expanded ground work was for operational reasons and that buildings could be quickly taken down.

President Joe Biden has supported Israel in its relentless war in Gaza in response to the devastating October 7, 2023 attack but has also voiced concerns about the plight of civilians.

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed overwhelming support for Israel once he takes over next month.









