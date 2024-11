The Sir Percival David Foundation, established in honor of the British businessman, has donated a Chinese ceramic collection worth $1.27 billion to the British Museum.

Comprising 1,700 rare treasures, the collection stands as the most valuable donation ever given to a museum in the history of the United Kingdom.

The priceless ceramic collection was created by Sir Percival David, a British businessman whose love for China led him to learn Mandarin and start collecting in 1913.