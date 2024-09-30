SOME 6,500 NEW ZEALANDERS BREAK RECORD FOR WORLDS LARGEST HAKA DANCE

In New Zealand, a crowd of some 6,500 people came together to perform a traditional war dance, seeking to set a new world record.

A total of 6,466 people took part in the Haka dance held at Eden Park in Auckland, Guinness World Records announced on Monday.

The Haka is a traditional war dance of the indigenous Maori culture.

After verification by Guinness officials, the event was officially recorded as the world's largest Haka dance.

The previous record was set in France in 2014 with 4,028 participants.





