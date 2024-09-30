SOME 6,500 NEW ZEALANDERS BREAK RECORD FOR WORLDS LARGEST HAKA DANCE

 Contact Us
Some 6,500 New Zealanders break record for world's largest Haka dance

In a stunning display of unity and culture, 6,466 people came together at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand, to perform the traditional Haka war dance, setting a new world record. The event, officially confirmed by Guinness World Records, celebrates New Zealand’s rich cultural heritage and showcases the power of collective participation.

Published September 30,2024
A total of 6,466 people took part in the Haka dance held at Eden Park in Auckland, Guinness World Records announced on Monday.

The Haka is a traditional war dance of the indigenous Maori culture.

After verification by Guinness officials, the event was officially recorded as the world's largest Haka dance.

The previous record was set in France in 2014 with 4,028 participants.