Turkish construction company Karmod exports stainless steel water tanks to Spain

Turkish construction company Karmod said Monday that it shipped six stainless chrome steel water tanks with 25 and 30-ton capacities to the Spanish city of Barcelona.

The company's managing director, Talay Ozturk, said in a statement that Türkiye is the leading manufacturer of stainless chrome steel water tanks in Europe.

Ozturk said that stainless steel water storage tanks in food safety are primarily used in the preservation of liquids, notably drinking water.

He noted that high tonnage stainless chrome steel tanks in industrial use are mostly preferred for the storage of liquid foodstuffs along with drinking water.

"The suitability of stainless-steel material in terms of food safety facilitates the safe storage of substances such as drinking water, milk, fruit juice, glucose syrup and liquid oil in chrome tanks," he highlighted.

Ozturk said his company produces stainless chrome steel tanks ranging from 500 liters to 100 tons in three models.

"We have three different models of chrome stainless steel water tanks, including horizontal and vertical cylindrical and rectangular prismatic.

"In these three models, we produce 49 different sizes of tanks, from 500 liters to 100 tons as standard," he added.

He said the company can produce cylindrical tanks with a capacity of 30 tons and the prismatic model with up to a 100-ton capacity.

"We produced a total of six vertical cylindrical stainless chrome water tanks, with five of them being 30 tons and one of them being 25 tons, for the company that carried out city infrastructure construction projects in Barcelona.

"Chrome steel stainless tanks will be used for drinking water storage," he added.









