Israel has been informing US about a number of operations: State Department

Israel has told the United States about a number of operations, the State Department said on Monday, adding that they have discussed reports of ground operations, and Israel has told Washington they are at this time limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border with Lebanon.

"They have been informing us about a number of operations, I know I've seen reports about ground operations. We've had some conversations with them about that. They have at this time told us that those are limited operations focused on Hezbollah infrastructure near the border. But we're in continuous conversations with them about it," State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters on Monday.









