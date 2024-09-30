Biden opposes Israeli ground operations, calls for Lebanon ceasefire

US President Joe Biden indicated Monday that he was opposed to Israeli ground operations in Lebanon and called for a ceasefire, as tensions spiraled after the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah.

"I'm more aware than you might know and I'm comfortable with them stopping. We should have a ceasefire now," Biden told reporters when he was asked if he was aware of reports of Israeli plans for a limited operation, and if he was comfortable with one going ahead.

Israeli broadcaster KAN reported Sunday that Israeli forces are preparing for a "limited" ground operation into Lebanon. The news outlet said the invasion is seriously being considered despite pressure from Washington, which is still pressing for a cease-fire.

Israeli officials have claimed that the potential invasion aims to establish a buffer security zone in southern Lebanon. Washington believes an agreement should be reached between Israel and Hezbollah to avoid a broader military confrontation.

The Washington Post newspaper reported Monday that Israel has informed the Biden administration of its intent to begin the invasion, which it said could happen "imminently," according to an anonymous US official. Israeli forces began to carry out raids into Lebanon Monday, it added.

Since Sept. 23, Israel has launched massive airstrikes against what it calls Hezbollah targets across Lebanon, killing more than 960 people and injuring over 2,770 others, according to the Lebanese Health Ministry.

Several Hezbollah leaders have been killed in the assault, including its leader Hassan Nasrallah.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza, which has killed nearly 41,600 people, mostly women and children, following a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7 last year.

The international community has warned that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.







