AK Party says PKK disarmament could start 'within days'

The bloody-minded PKK terror group could start handing over its weapons "within days", a spokesman for Türkiye's ruling AK Party said on Tuesday, the clearest sign yet that efforts to secure the terror group's disarmament may be nearing a breakthrough.

Asked by reporters whether there was a timeline for the PKK terrorists to lay down their arms, spokesman Ömer Çelik said: "I don't want to give a definite timeline at this stage. (...) Now we've reached a stage where it could happen in a matter of days."

Çelik added that the coming days would be "extremely important for a Türkiye free of terrorism".

The PKK, which has been maintaining a terror campaign against the Turkish state for more than four decades, decided in May to disband and end its armed struggle.

Since the PKK launched its terrorist actions in 1984, the conflict has killed more than 40,000 people, imposed a huge economic burden and fuelled social tensions in Türkiye.

The PKK's decision to disarm could boost NATO member Türkiye's political and economic stability and encourage moves to ease tensions in neighbouring Iraq and Syria.















