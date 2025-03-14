G7 POINTS FINGER AT IRANS USE OF ARBITRARY ARRESTS, FOREIGN ASSASSINATION ATTEMPTS

Foreign ministers of leading Western democracies warned on Thursday of the threat from Iran's growing use of arbitrary detention and foreign assassination attempts as a tool of coercion, a final draft statement seen by Reuters showed.

The G7 nations, comprising Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan and the United States, said in a statement that Tehran was a principle source of instability in the Middle East and urged it to resume diplomacy over its nuclear programme.

The final draft, approved by diplomats, still has to be given the green light by ministers later on Friday.








