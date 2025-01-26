Türkiye 'neutralizes' 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 13 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said Sunday.

The terrorists were targeted in Hakurk, Gara and Metina regions, the ministry said on X.

"Our Turkish Armed Forces will decisively continue operations until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added.

The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.









