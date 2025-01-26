North Korea conducts strategic cruise missile test

North Korea conducted on Saturday a strategic cruise missile test, state media KCNA reported on Sunday.

The country's leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the test, according to the report which described it as a test-fire of an "important weapon system."

The strategic cruise missiles traveled 1,500 kilometers and flew between 7,507 and 7,511 seconds before hitting their targets, KCNA reported.

North Korea's war deterrence means were being "perfected more thoroughly," Kim was quoted as saying, while the leader also vowed to continue efforts to strengthen the military.

"Kim Jong Un affirmed that the DPRK will always make strenuous efforts...to perform its important mission and duty for defending sustainable and lasting peace and stability on the basis of more powerfully developed military muscle in the future."

The DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

The report said the missile test was part of plans to build national defence capabilities against potential enemies in line with changing regional safety circumstances.







