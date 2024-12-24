Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, near Türkiye's borders, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Tuesday.

Two of the terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, via airstrikes, while two others, found to be preparing for an attack, were "neutralized" in northern Syria.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.

The PKK/YPG, the Syrian branch of the PKK, has been exploiting the post-Assad disorder in Syria to further its plot for a "terrorist corridor" along the Turkish border. Turkish troops and local allies are working to block this threat to the border and to locals living in northern Syria.

















