Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 11 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, via airstrikes, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Friday.

On X, the ministry said the Turkish Armed Forces have secured the key position in Zap, northern Iraq, and continue their operations in the region without interruption.

"Wherever they may be, our fight against terrorist organizations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized!" the ministry said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.







