Türkiye rejects US claims of cease-fire agreement with PKK/YPG/SDG, calls it 'slip of tongue'

The Turkish National Defense Ministry on Thursday rejected claims of a cease-fire agreement with the terrorist group PKK/YPG, operating under the label SDF, following a statement from the US State Department.

"We do not negotiate with terrorist organizations; we believe this is a slip of the tongue," ministry spokesman Zeki Akturk said, rejecting any claims of negotiations with such groups.

In a weekly press briefing at the ministry, Akturk issued strong statements on several key international and security matters.

"We strongly condemn Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967," Akturk said.

The Ministry also voiced concerns over Israel's continued actions in Syria.

"Israel is now continuing its unlawfulness in Syria and maintaining its occupation of territories. It is essential to declare a cease-fire and ensure regional stability as soon as possible," Akturk stressed, underscoring the need for immediate regional peace.

In addition, he reaffirmed Türkiye's commitment to combating terrorism.

"We emphasize that we will continue to take preventive and destructive measures against terrorist organizations and cooperate with the new administration in Syria in the fight against terrorism," he said, signaling continued collaboration with Syria's post-Assad leadership.

Türkiye's counterterrorism efforts, particularly against the PKK/YPG, were also highlighted.

"Our preparations and measures in the fight against terrorism will continue until the PKK/YPG terrorist organization lays down its arms and the foreign fighters within it leave Syria," Akturk added.

He further expressed Ankara's confidence in Syria's new government and military, stating: "We believe that the new administration in Syria and its army, the Syrian National Army, together with the Syrian people, will liberate the regions occupied by the terrorist organization. PKK/YPG."















