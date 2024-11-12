Interpol fugitive wanted for drug trafficking captured in Istanbul

Turkish authorities have arrested Mike Gerner Larsen, who was wanted by Interpol with a red notice issued by Denmark on charges of drug trafficking, officials said Tuesday.

On X, Türkiye's Interior Ministry stressed its commitment to combating organized crime networks and drug traffickers who threaten public order.

The ministry said Turkish police detained Larsen as part of a coordinated operation named Kuyu-38.

According to the ministry, Larsen, wanted by Denmark on allegations of extensive cocaine smuggling to Denmark, was detained in Istanbul's Basaksehir district.







