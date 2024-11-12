 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Interpol fugitive wanted for drug trafficking captured in Istanbul

Interpol fugitive wanted for drug trafficking captured in Istanbul

Turkish authorities have detained Mike Gerner Larsen, a Danish national wanted by Interpol on drug trafficking charges, according to Türkiye's Interior Ministry. The arrest took place in Istanbul's Basaksehir district as part of a coordinated operation named Kuyu-38.

Anadolu Agency ANTI-TERROR FIGHT
Published November 12,2024
Subscribe
INTERPOL FUGITIVE WANTED FOR DRUG TRAFFICKING CAPTURED IN ISTANBUL

Turkish authorities have arrested Mike Gerner Larsen, who was wanted by Interpol with a red notice issued by Denmark on charges of drug trafficking, officials said Tuesday.

On X, Türkiye's Interior Ministry stressed its commitment to combating organized crime networks and drug traffickers who threaten public order.

The ministry said Turkish police detained Larsen as part of a coordinated operation named Kuyu-38.

According to the ministry, Larsen, wanted by Denmark on allegations of extensive cocaine smuggling to Denmark, was detained in Istanbul's Basaksehir district.