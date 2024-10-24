Turkish intelligence destroys PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria, Iraq following terrorist attack in Ankara

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has eliminated targets belonging to the PKK/YPG terrorist group in northern Syria and Iraq, according to security sources.

Security sources said that after the terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TUSAS) facilities in Kahramankazan, Ankara, MIT launched operations against the PKK/YPG targets in northern Syria and Iraq.

During the operations, several strategic locations, including energy infrastructure buildings, logistics centers, and ammunition depots belonging to the terrorist organization were targeted.

It was stressed that MIT will continue its operations against the PKK/YPG until all planned objectives are achieved.

Two terrorists who attacked the TUSAS facilities were "neutralized," while five people were killed and 22 injured on Wednesday, said authorities.







