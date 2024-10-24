 Contact Us
3 soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on southern Lebanon

Three Lebanese Army soldiers, including an officer, were killed in an Israeli airstrike while attempting to rescue the injured from a previous attack in southern Lebanon, according to an official statement from the Lebanese Army. This marks the second deadliest incident involving the Lebanese Army in four days, following an earlier strike on Sunday that killed three soldiers.

Published October 24,2024
The Israeli attack is the second deadliest on the Lebanese Army in four days.

"The Israeli enemy targeted Lebanese army personnel in the vicinity of Yater village, in Bint Jbeil in the south, while carrying out an operation to evacuate wounded, resulting in three martyrs, including an officer," the Lebanese Army said in the statement.

The Israeli army has yet to comment on the latest attack.

Earlier on Sunday, the Israeli army killed three soldiers when it targeted their military vehicle in southern Lebanon.

Israel has mounted a huge air campaign in Lebanon since last month against what it says are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and the group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on Gaza.

At least 2,574 people have been killed and more than 12,000 injured in Israeli attacks since October last year, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel expanded the conflict on Oct. 1 this year by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon.