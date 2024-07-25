Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 94 PKK/YPG terrorists over past week

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 94 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria over the past week, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Thursday.

"94 terrorists, one of whom was listed in the red category of the wanted list for terrorism, were 'neutralized' in the past week. Thus, the total number of terrorists 'neutralized' in northern Iraq and Syria since Jan. 1 has reached 1,521," said Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the ministry's spokesman, at a weekly news conference in the capital Ankara.

Aktürk said 726 of the 1,521 terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, with the remaining 795 in northern Syria.

He also stated that 395 people, including eight members of terrorist organizations, were nabbed while attempting to cross the border illegally over the past week, while 834 others were prevented from crossing.

"The number of people apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1, 2024, has risen to 7,102, and the number of people prevented from crossing the border has reached 66,059," he said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Aktürk mentioned that during reconnaissance and surveillance activities conducted on July 17 with an unmanned aerial vehicle belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces Command, it was discovered that Greek coast guard units pushed a boat carrying irregular migrants into Turkish territorial waters north of the island of Lesbos before leaving the area.

"Our Coast Guard Command was informed, and the rescue of the migrants in question was ensured," he said.

CONTRIBUTIONS TO REGIONAL, GLOBAL PEACE



The Turkish Armed Forces continue their international operations and missions, as well as their successful training and advisory activities in friendly and allied countries.

Aktürk noted that National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler had received France's ambassador to Ankara on July 22, and Pakistan's military attache on July 24.

He also mentioned that Güler will receive Azerbaijan's ambassador to Ankara on July 26.

Stressing that Israel continues its "inhumane massacres" in Gaza despite all calls from the international community and UN Security Council decisions, Aktürk said: "Israel's ongoing attacks and provocative statements by Israeli officials increase the risk of the continuing conflict in Gaza escalating into a regional war and leading to new disasters."

"The airstrikes by Israeli fighter jets on Yemen and the heightened tensions along the Israel-Lebanon border threaten regional peace and stability," he added.

Aktürk emphasized that establishing an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within the borders of 1967, ensuring its territorial integrity, is mandated by international law.

He also noted that the International Court of Justice (ICJ) has clearly affirmed that Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories constitute a "breach of international law."

RESPONSES FROM TURKISH SECURITY SOURCES ON RECENT ACTIVITIES



The claims made by Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed, Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid's wife, are "baseless," according to Turkish security sources.

Shanaz Ibrahim Ahmed claimed that the Turkish Armed Forces' operations in Iraq are causing harm to civilians.

"It's clear that these statements and accusations do not reflect the overall situation in Iraq. The Iraqi side has also declared the PKK a banned organization.

"Our country does not engage in dialogue based on such unfounded allegations with our fraternal Iraq," the sources said.

The sources added that Ankara aims to enhance bilateral relations with Baghdad in all areas, including counterterrorism efforts, emphasizing the country's determination to combat terrorism "until the word terrorism is completely erased from this region."

In response to reports that the U.S. transferred Avenger Stinger air defense systems to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization in Syria, the sources said the Turkish Armed Forces are "closely monitoring every development in defense and security areas."

"The U.S. has sent Avenger Stinger air defense systems to ensure the air defense of its own bases in the region.

"Our expectation from our ally, the U.S., is that it ends all aid and support previously provided to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization under the pretext of fighting Daesh/ISIS, understands that collaborating with one terrorist organization to combat another is not viable, and sincerely supports our fight against terrorism," the sources added.

Regarding whether joint patrols with Russia on the M4 highway in Idlib would resume, the sources said Türkiye emphasizes the importance of ensuring the M4 highway's security, adding: "Discussions on this issue are ongoing with the relevant parties."