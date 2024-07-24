Turkish intel ‘neutralizes’ local ringleader of PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT) "neutralized" the PKK/KCK terror group's so-called "Sulaymaniyah official" in an operation in neighboring northern Iraq, according to security sources.

It was determined that Ömer Fırat, codenamed Tolhildan, along with the Iranian nationals İrfan Zendi, codenamed "Raman Renas", and Hidayet Resuli, codenamed Cengaver Mikayil, were in Sulaymaniyah.

They were "neutralized" by an air operation carried out by MIT.

Security sources stated as a result of operations conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in northern Iraq, PKK/KCK members retreated to Sulaymaniyah, which the terror group considered a safe zone.

The countryside of Sulaymaniyah can no longer be considered a safe zone for the terrorist group, the sources added.

Meanwhile, Turkish security forces "neutralized" three PKK/YPG terrorists, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Wednesday.

Three PKK/YPG terrorists were "neutralized" in the Euphrates Shield operation zone, the ministry said on X.

























