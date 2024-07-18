Türkiye neutralizes 1,427 terrorists since beginning of 2024

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said on Thursday that 1,427 terrorists have been neutralized in operations since the beginning of 2024.

Spokesman Brig. Adm. Zeki Aktürk said at a news conference at the ministry headquarters in Ankara that Turkish forces continued their uninterrupted fight against all threats, including terrorist organizations PKK/KCK/PYD-YPG, Daesh/ISIS, and the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETÖ).

"Our Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized 1,427 terrorists since the beginning of this year, 72 of them in the last week, in northern Iraq and Syria," Aktürk said, adding that 681 of the 1,427 terrorists were neutralized in Iraq and 746 in northern Syria.

Aktürk emphasized that cooperation and negotiations with neighboring Iraq are ongoing in the fight against terrorism.

Aktürk also highlighted the protection of Türkiye's borders with world-standard, technology-intensive systems, adding that in the last week, 340 people, including four terrorists, were caught attempting to cross the border illegally, and 863 others were prevented from crossing.

"Since Jan.1, the number of people caught trying to cross our borders illegally has been 6,707, and the number of people prevented from crossing the border has been 65,225."

He also stressed that the Turkish Armed Forces continue to contribute to regional and global peace and stability within the framework of bilateral relations and international missions.

IRAQ AND F-16 FIGHTER JETS



Following Aktürk's speech, the ministry sources also responded to questions from journalists.

Regarding the planned establishment of a joint operations center with Iraq, the ministry stated: "Our anti-terror operations in the field are being successfully conducted. We are carrying out positive and coordinated work with Iraqi authorities and the regional administration. Technical work related to the establishment of the joint operations center is also progressing without any problems."

In response to the procurement of F-16 fighter jets and modernization kits from the U.S., the sources stated: "Contracts have been signed, and work on the details is being carried out through meetings between delegations. This is a multifactorial process. Details that will emerge following the decisions will be shared with the public in due course."

SYRIA



On relations with Syria, the ministry sources also said that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has shown a will for dialogue.

Türkiye is in Syria to eliminate terrorist attacks and threats against its territory, protect its borders, and prevent the establishment of a terrorist corridor in northern Syria under the principle of legitimate defense, they added.

"Türkiye is the country that contributes the most to Syria's territorial integrity. Our operations have significantly contributed to the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity. We desire the elimination of terrorism, ensuring territorial integrity, the restoration of political stability in Syria, and for the Syrian people to live in peace and security."

Regarding Defense Minister Yaşar Güler's visit to Niger with Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar, the sources said: "In the meetings, possibilities for advancing our cooperation with Niger were discussed, and views were exchanged on regional developments. Our minister also discussed with his interlocutors the steps that could be taken to enhance cooperation in the fields of defense and military training."