Turkish forces destroy PKK terror groups’ ammunition depots in northern Iraq

Türkiye's National Defense Ministry announced on Saturday the destruction of the PKK terror group's ammunition depots in northern Iraq, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat terror activities.

Noting that Turkish security forces, earlier detected an ammunition depot which was later blown up by the PKK near a mosque in Dergele village of the northern Iraq, the ministry said: "Now, similar ammunition depots have been identified around the church in the village of Miska."

"It was detected that tons of explosives, ammunition, and weapons were stored in a house near the church and that this material was booby-trapped to prevent intervention by Turkish forces," it added.

The ministry noted that the local authorities and Peshmerga forces also were informed of the situation.

"To ensure the safety of the local population, the Turkish Armed Forces carefully intervene and destroy such places that have been turned into ammunition depots," it further added.

The ministry further said that the PKK has occupied dozens of villages in northern Iraq, set them on fire, "disregarded the lives of civilians, created ammunition depots in village centers, and blew them up, continues to act inhumanely."

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











