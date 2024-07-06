Turkish security forces 'neutralize' 2 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces neutralized on Saturday two PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said.

"During a search and sweep operation in Dergele village, a large number of weapons, ammunition, and equipment were seized, while two PKK terrorists were neutralized," the ministry said in a statement.

The ministry said the PKK terrorists, who have "no place left to escape," are setting forests on fire to hide in the villages they occupied in northern Iraq.

"Our heroic commandos continue their search and sweep activities with great care in the houses seized by terrorists from innocent civilians in the villages of Dergele and Miska," it added.

The ministry stressed that commandos avoid entering civilian residential areas and take great care not to damage people's gardens and property during the search.

"The explosives planted in the houses by the terrorists are being cleared with great caution," it said.

"It has been found that the terrorists have also booby-trapped houses and gardens in other villages, using innocent civilians as shields," according to the statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.







