Türkiye 'neutralizes' 6 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq's Hakurk region, the country's National Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to bring down their iron fist on terrorists," the ministry said on X, adding: "Our operations will continue decisively until no single terrorist is left in the region."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across the Turkish border, to plot terror attacks in Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.











