Turkish forces neutralize 16 more PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 16 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, said the country's National Defense Ministry on Sunday.

The ministry added that 14 PKK terrorists were detected in the Hakurk and Metina regions of northern Iraq, and neutralized by the Turkish Armed Forces.

The other two PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralized in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, it added on X.

"Operations will continue with determination and resolve to eliminate terrorism at its source!" the ministry further said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. the YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.