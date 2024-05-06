Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 7 terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" seven PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the border with Türkiye, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The ministry said on X that "heroic" Turkish Armed Forces "neutralized" seven PKK/YPG terrorists "who were preparing attacks to disrupt the peace and security environment" in the operation Olive Branch and Euphrates Shield regions in northern Syria.

"We are determined to eradicate terrorism at its source," the statement added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).













