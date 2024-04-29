 Contact Us
News Anti-terror fight Daesh terrorist caught by Istanbul police while preparing a bomb attack

Following investigations by the Terrorism Combat Branch of the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, it was revealed that an individual identified as K.A. was in the process of preparing a bomb attack. Chemical substances used in bomb construction were seized, indicating plans for a significant explosion.

Published April 29,2024
Following the investigations conducted by the Terrorism Combat Branch of the Istanbul Provincial Security Directorate, it was discovered that K.A. was in the process of preparing a bomb attack and testing the feasibility of the explosion using the chemical substances employed in bomb construction.

The confiscated chemical substances, identified for bomb production, were determined to be highly explosive materials capable of triggering a significant explosion.

Furthermore, individuals linked to the apprehended suspects, namely A.A., I.I., Y.A., A.B., I.B., and O.K., were apprehended and taken into custody. Subsequently, a substantial quantity of materials utilized in bomb manufacturing was seized as a result of the operations.