Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 5 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

The ministry said on X: "Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces, deriving their strength from our noble nation, continue their operations against PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria. 5 PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the Euphrates Shield region have been neutralized. Our fight against terrorist organizations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized, wherever they may be."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The soldiers in the region are part of a Turkish anti-terrorism and stabilization operation.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).