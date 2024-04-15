Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 16 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish security forces "neutralized" 16 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, near the countries' borders, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

The terrorists were targeted with an air operation in the Hakurk and Asos regions, the ministry said on X.

"Our operations will continue until the last terrorist is neutralized," it added, also stating that Türkiye's fight against terrorism will continue effectively and decisively.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.