Turkish forces 'neutralize' 4 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" four PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, the National Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

"There is no room for terrorism or terrorists anywhere. Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces have neutralized four PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the (Operation) Euphrates Shield region," a ministry statement said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The PYD-YPG is its Syrian offshoot.



















