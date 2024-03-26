Türkiye nabs Daesh/ISIS terror suspect from Syria in northern Tokat province

Counter-terrorism police in Türkiye nabbed a suspected member of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization from Syria, in northern Tokat province, according to security sources.

The suspect was apprehended by the Provincial Police Directorate's Anti-Terrorism Branch during operation "Bozdoğan-17," which targets the Daesh/ISIS terrorist organization, said security sources who requested anonymity because they are not authorized to speak to the media.

The suspect will be deported once the necessary legal procedures are completed, they said.



















