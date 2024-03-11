Turkish forces ‘neutralize’ 5 more PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

 Contact Us
According to the National Defense Ministry, Turkish security forces have "neutralized" a total of five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq. Three were taken out in the Operation Claw-Lock region while the remaining two were targeted in the Hakurk area.

Published March 11,2024
Turkish security forces "neutralized" five PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Three terrorists were "neutralized" in the Operation Claw-Lock area in northern Iraq and two in the Hakurk region, the ministry said on X.

Türkiye's fight against terrorism "continues effectively and decisively," it added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq to plot cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.